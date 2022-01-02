Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.