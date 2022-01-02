Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $56.70 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

