Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,295 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $177.72 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.80.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

