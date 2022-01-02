Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 536 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:THG opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

