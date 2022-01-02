Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,508 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

