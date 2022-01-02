ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.02. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 333,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

