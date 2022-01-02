Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,424 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

