Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 17th

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

RVSB stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $170.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

