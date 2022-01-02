Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction accounts for 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $40,734,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GVA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GVA opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

