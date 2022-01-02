Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 466.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $14.96 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.