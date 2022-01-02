Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $14.17 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 4.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

