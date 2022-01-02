Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,487 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMW opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

