Rock Point Advisors LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE JXN opened at $41.83 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

