Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $43.54 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $447.55 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $43.54 or 0.00092029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

