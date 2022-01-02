Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.72

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 8.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 919,079 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKH. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of £38.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.72.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

