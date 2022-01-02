Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.