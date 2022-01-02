Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 499 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after buying an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CAG opened at $34.15 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

