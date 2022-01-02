Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $491.86. The stock had a trading volume of 231,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.