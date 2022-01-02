Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.49% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 226,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 180,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

IBDQ stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

