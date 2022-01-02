Sandy Spring Bank Has $10.38 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

NYSE EL opened at $370.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.31. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $372.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

