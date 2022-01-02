Sandy Spring Bank Has $26.90 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 26,123.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $329.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.46. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

