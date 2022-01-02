Sandy Spring Bank Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waste Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

