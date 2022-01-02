Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $359.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.02 and its 200 day moving average is $355.95. The company has a market cap of $353.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.