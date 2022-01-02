Sandy Spring Bank Sells 255 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $264.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day moving average of $252.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $266.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

