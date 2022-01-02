Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Saratoga Investment has decreased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 94.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.