Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $192.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.25 million and the highest is $201.70 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $145.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $670.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $174.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

