Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

