Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,824 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.