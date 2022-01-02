Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.20 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

