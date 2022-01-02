Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $220,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,460 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

