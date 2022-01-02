Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 143.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $55.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

