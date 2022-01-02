Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3,076.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

