Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 23.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.93% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $36,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,755,000 after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,495 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 451,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

