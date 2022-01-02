Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after acquiring an additional 191,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

