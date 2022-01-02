Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $37,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $73.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.