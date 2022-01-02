Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.78 and a 52 week high of $114.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

