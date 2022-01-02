Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post sales of $88.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $83.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $343.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $345.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $367.45 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $385.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 178,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,801. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

