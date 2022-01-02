Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 342 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

IWV opened at $277.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.95 and a 200 day moving average of $265.22. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.36 and a 52-week high of $280.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

