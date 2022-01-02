Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 200 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CACI International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CACI International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $269.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.