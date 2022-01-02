Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.85 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

