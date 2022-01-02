Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys $343,620.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

