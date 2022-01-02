Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.18 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $70.01 million and $9.18 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

