Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Franklin Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

