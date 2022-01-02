Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $415.00

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$415.00 and last traded at C$415.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$400.48.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$403.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$390.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($19.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

