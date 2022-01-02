ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $649.11 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $658.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 595.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

