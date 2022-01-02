Sessia Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,408.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Sessia has a total market cap of $317,556.30 and $21,408.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sessia alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.