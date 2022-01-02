SF Capital 1-Day Volume Tops $12.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $70,969.65 and $12.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.49 or 0.08015691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00075564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.94 or 1.00013943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007372 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.