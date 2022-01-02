SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $124,322,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bill.com by 663.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,004,000 after buying an additional 536,066 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,916 shares of company stock worth $133,807,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $249.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

