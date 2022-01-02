SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1,522.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Big Lots worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIG opened at $45.05 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

