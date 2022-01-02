SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.